EFCC probes $6bn Mambilla Power Project

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has launched an investigation into the $6 billion Mambilla Power Project, which is currently a subject of legal tussle. The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, made the disclosure while appearing before the Senate Committee on Power to defend his 2023 budget. Aliyu’s response was sequel to the alarm raised by the Chairman Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan, on the state of the project. The minister said that the ministry had met with stakeholders and all issues of concern were currently been resolved, adding that the issue of litigation on the Mambilla power project was hampering the project. “Regarding Mambilla, we have met with stakeholders and we are resolving the situation. It has something to do with litigation, there is nothing going on as regards moving to site by the contractor. “EFCC has stepped into the matter and we have given them information about it, we have given them history of the power project, our lawyers had interfaced with the anti-graft agency, unless we are able to pull out of litigation, we can’t do anything. I don’t think the investor will bring their money where there is encumbrance,” he said. On the project, Senator Suswan said that the project was a mirage as far as the National Assembly was concern, adding that money had been budgeted year in year out and there was nothing on ground to show for it.
Related Articles
30 Nigerian ladies in Lebanon appeal for rescue
Some 30 Nigerian ladies trafficked to Lebanon have appealed to the Federal Government to rescue them as they are stranded in that country. They made the appeal in a statement by the President of Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), Mr Ajibola Abayomi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday. Abayomi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria needs more polling units for credible polls –INEC
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission had already received 9,777 requests for additional polling units across the country. He also declared that many Nigerians are at risk of being disenfranchised if more polling units are not created before the next elections. Yakubu made this known […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC dead in Edo, only exists through press releases – PDP
The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide constructive criticism that is expected of a viable opposition party is an indication that the party is dead in the state. The PDP made the disclosure yesterday in a statement signed by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)