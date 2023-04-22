News

EFCC Pursues Fraudsters Who Uses Real Estate To Launder Money

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that the anti-corruption organization is focusing its spotlight on alleged fraudsters who are thought to be exploiting real estate to launder money.

The anti-graft agency made this known in Benin City, Edo State during a workshop for media on how to effectively report on Economic and Financial Crimes by Chris Mishela, an attorney with the commission.

One of the goals of the training, according to Mishela, was to keep the media informed about the new anti-money laundering Act 2022’s structure and the role they were expected to perform.

“As it is, I am talking about Abuja, you see so many estates coming all over Abuja and more.

“The sources of these funds are unlawful; the funds are illegally gotten either from government or from the international crime that is used to launder through estate business.

“So, EFCC is working to look into that dimension and the new money laundering Act has provided an opening for the government to look into the aspect of real estate as we have seen under the Act.

“Real estate is one of the designated and non-designated professions that are also under our obligation, under the establishment to do a full disclosure.

“It is an investigation that is going on; not that we have identified any specific entity to these proceeds of crime, but we are working to unravel what those areas are,” he said.

The EFCC official, who spelled out the roles and responsibilities that individuals and corporate organizations were expected to play under the new Act, said “It’s now a crime to make cash or receive cash payment above N5 million”.

He said the need to make the public aware of the expanded scope of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 as against the repealed Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 necessitated the workshop.

He noted that though ignorance was not an excuse in law, the commission felt individuals and corporate bodies including the media should be brought to the knowledge about the law.

In her presentation, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the Assistant Commander, Public Affairs Unit of EFCC, Abuja, tasked journalists on investigative reporting, to provide leads for the commission.

Investigative reporting, he said, was the pride of the journalism profession, calling on the participants to indulge in journalism of penetration, exploration, intensification, and exhaustive inquiries.

Mrs. Oluwakemi Olawoyin, Head of, the Cyber Crimes Unit in EFCC, Benin, made a presentation on risks and benefits associated with digital payment systems, where she highlighted tactics for safe transactions on the various e-business platforms

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News

Buhari mourns Nwodoity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the patriarch of the Nwodo’s family in Enugu, Dr. Joe Nwodo.   In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari joined the government and the people of  Enugu State, royal family and friends in mourning the loss of a truly […]
News

Emergency power shutdowns in Ukraine after attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukraine is switching to emergency shutdowns to stabilise its power grid after Monday’s Russian missile attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. He said many regions were affected, and the local authorities warned that about half of the Kyiv region would remain without electricity in the coming days, reports the BBC. Overnight, more missiles hit […]
News

JPTS alerts agencies, public to cases of iIllegal poaching, absorption of students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a move to forestall illegality in the education sector and uphold the ethos of the teaching profession globally, the JPTS Institute of Management and Technology, has alerted appropriate agencies as well as the general public to rising cases of poaching and graduation of students. In a letter written to the Federal Ministry of Education […]

Leave a Comment