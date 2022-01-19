EFCC quizzes ex-Lagos Attorney General

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have quizzed a former Attorney General (AG) of Lagos State and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Olasupo Shasore, SAN, A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the silk’s interrogation is in connection with alleged corruption. The source disclosed in confidence that: “The learned silk, who arrived the Headquarters of the EFCC in the afternoon of Tuesday January 18, 2022, is being quizzed over his role in the Process & Industrial Development scam.”

