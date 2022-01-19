News

EFCC quizzes ex-Lagos Attorney General

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have quizzed a former Attorney General (AG) of Lagos State and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Olasupo Shasore, SAN, A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the silk’s interrogation is in connection with alleged corruption. The source disclosed in confidence that: “The learned silk, who arrived the Headquarters of the EFCC in the afternoon of Tuesday January 18, 2022, is being quizzed over his role in the Process & Industrial Development scam.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

16 LGAs field officers dump Osun PDP guber aspirant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

About16 members of local government coordinators/field officers, including two apex members of his campaign vessel: ‘Idera De Movement’, have dumped a former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi.     It was gathered that the former members allegedly dumped Ogunbiyi and switched over to another aspirant, Senator […]
News Top Stories

Force majeure: Shell’s disruption dips 2022 production target

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Nigeria may have to wait till early 2022 to beef up its oil production to 1.88 million barrels per day, as indicated in its budgetary provisions for next year. Currently, the country is struggling to produce 1.66 million barrels a day, a figure, which is higher than the 1.4 million barrels recorded in the country. […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG refers Russian vaccine to NAFDAC, NIPRD for evaluation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday said the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), would evaluate the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to ascertain possibility of patronising the vaccine. This was part of consensus reached by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica