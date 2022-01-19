EFCC quizzes ex-Lagos Attorney General

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have quizzed a former Attorney General (AG) of Lagos State and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Olasupo Shasore, SAN, A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the silk’s interrogation is in connection with alleged corruption. The source disclosed in confidence that: “The learned silk, who arrived the Headquarters of the EFCC in the afternoon of Tuesday January 18, 2022, is being quizzed over his role in the Process & Industrial Development scam.”
16 LGAs field officers dump Osun PDP guber aspirant
About16 members of local government coordinators/field officers, including two apex members of his campaign vessel: 'Idera De Movement', have dumped a former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi. It was gathered that the former members allegedly dumped Ogunbiyi and switched over to another aspirant, Senator […]
Force majeure: Shell's disruption dips 2022 production target
Nigeria may have to wait till early 2022 to beef up its oil production to 1.88 million barrels per day, as indicated in its budgetary provisions for next year. Currently, the country is struggling to produce 1.66 million barrels a day, a figure, which is higher than the 1.4 million barrels recorded in the country. […]
COVID-19: FG refers Russian vaccine to NAFDAC, NIPRD for evaluation
The Federal Government yesterday said the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), would evaluate the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to ascertain possibility of patronising the vaccine. This was part of consensus reached by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of […]
