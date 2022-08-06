EFCC quizzes Malami’s aide over sale of forfeited assets

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to have called in for questioning the Head of Asset Recovery and Management Unit, Ministry of Justice, Ladidi Mohammed, over allegations of fraud, this is according to report by TheCable, an online news portal.

Mohammed, who is said to be very close to Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, was believed to initially be detained for a number of days by the EFCC and questioned over allegations of fraudulent sale of recovered assets worth billions. She was granted administrative bail with strident bail conditions which she could not meet on Thursday while sources say that she was yesterday again at the commission’s office. She reportedly told EFCC that she acted under ministerial instructions in disposing of some assets which were forfeited to the federal government by persons undergoing corruption trials. But she was unable to produce any documented evidence to back her claims as she said the instructions were given to her verbally.

The anti-graft commission is investigating dubious transactions involving Nigerian assets that Mohammed is accused of selling off under suspicious circumstances. Malami had reportedly secretly granted a company and its attorneys a multibillion- naira assets recovery contract. The AFG gave the firm, Gerry Ikputu & Partners, an estate valuer, the task of recovering significant tracts of lands and structures believed to belong to the federal government in 10 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja. The firm also hired a legal firm, M. E. Sheriff & Co, to act as its agent. With a confidentiality agreement prohibiting them from disclosing the specifics of the job, Malami’s letter granting them the contract said that they would be entitled to three percent of the value of each successful recovery. The award letter’s “confidentiality” clause forbids contractors from making public “any issue from this engagement without prior consent of the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice”.

