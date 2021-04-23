News

EFCC quizzes Ondo Assembly Speaker over alleged N2.4m fraud

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have interrogated the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, over his alleged involvement in a N2.4 million fraud. Informed sources at the anti-graft agency, said the invitation and consequent quizzing of the Speaker, were product of a petition alleging diversion of the said cash. One of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the development came after all members of the House’s Committee on Tertiary Education, had had grilling sessions with a crack team of detectives assembled for the purpose.

A source said: “Authoritatively speaking, the money (N2, 440,000), had been released for a purported seminar in December 2019.” Another source, who spoke in similar vein, claimed that: “The money was released for an event that never held. Notwithstanding, the Speaker was not taken in; he honoured invitation to attend an interview.

“His invitation and subsequent interrogation is coming, after the hardworking anti-graft agency had quizzed all the members of the House Committee on Tertiary Education.” Meanwhile, the commission and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), have assured of enhancement of fight against corruption through the deployment of cutting-edge satellite communication technology resources. A statement by Uwujaren, said the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa and the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Dr. Abimbola Alale, reached the understanding when the latter visited the former at the Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps to partner FHA on delivering housing for Nigerians –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives is ready to partner with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to deliver housing for Nigerians, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. Gbajabiamila said he believed Nigerians deserved the best in terms of housing, hence the House’s readiness to collaborate with the current management of FHA to achieve the mandate of the agency. […]
News Politics

Fayemi vs Ojudu: When old wound refuses to heal

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports on the battle for the soul of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State between Governor Kayode Fayemi and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu       It is not the best of times for the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC […]
News

Lagos East: We’re yet to pick candidate –APC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied picking any candidate for the October 31 byelections in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency.   The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo an made available to Sunday Telegraph, said Lagosians should disregard any speculation or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica