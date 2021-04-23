EFCC quizzes Ondo Assembly Speaker over alleged N2.4m fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have interrogated the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, over his alleged involvement in a N2.4 million fraud. Informed sources at the anti-graft agency, said the invitation and consequent quizzing of the Speaker, were product of a petition alleging diversion of the said cash. One of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the development came after all members of the House’s Committee on Tertiary Education, had had grilling sessions with a crack team of detectives assembled for the purpose.

A source said: “Authoritatively speaking, the money (N2, 440,000), had been released for a purported seminar in December 2019.” Another source, who spoke in similar vein, claimed that: “The money was released for an event that never held. Notwithstanding, the Speaker was not taken in; he honoured invitation to attend an interview.

“His invitation and subsequent interrogation is coming, after the hardworking anti-graft agency had quizzed all the members of the House Committee on Tertiary Education.” Meanwhile, the commission and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), have assured of enhancement of fight against corruption through the deployment of cutting-edge satellite communication technology resources. A statement by Uwujaren, said the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa and the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Dr. Abimbola Alale, reached the understanding when the latter visited the former at the Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

