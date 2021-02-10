Metro & Crime

EFCC raids Yahoo Boys’ hideouts in Osun, Ogun; arrests 39 suspects

Officials of the South West zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) located in Ibadan, thr Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, arrested 39 Internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’, in Ogun amd Osun states.
According to the anti-graft agency’s Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan Wednesday, while 10 of them were arrested at Ilesha, Osun State, 29 others were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.
Those arrested at Ilesha are: Oyesoji Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope, Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba Gbadamosi .
The suspects arrested at Ago-Iwoye include: Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu, Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin, Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo, Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.
Others are: Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.
The suspects were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities on the Internet, the agency said

Our Reporters

