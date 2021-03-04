News

EFCC re-arraigns Justice Ajumogobia for alleged graft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned a judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, at a Federal High Court in Lagos, over alleged unlawful enrichment and money laundering. The embattled judge was re-arraigned by the anti-graft agency before Justice Mohammed Liman, on a 15-count amended charge bordering on the alleged offences.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Suleiman Suleiman, sought for her remand in prison. The lawyer equally asked the court for a trial date to enable him call his witnesses. Responding, Ajumogobia’s lawyer, Mobolaji Kuti, urged the cothe existing bail conditions granted her by the former trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, who later recused himself from the case. In a Bench ruling, Justice Liman ordered Ajumogobia to continue on the existing bail condition granted her by the former trial judge and adjourned further hearing in the matter to April 21 and 28, for commencement of trial. Prior to Ajumogobia’s re-arraignment, the EFCC’s lawyer had applied to the court to strike out the name of Godwin Obla (SAN), who was standing trial alongside the embattled judge from the charge.

The court granted the request and Obla was accordingly acquitted and discharged. It will be recalled that the anti-graft agency had earlier on April 18, 2019, arraigned Ajumogobia alongside Obla before Justice Rilwan Aikawa on an 18-count charge, bordering on breach of trust, false statement and unlawful enrichment.

The judge later withdrew from the case, following a petition written by Obla to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, seeking the transfer of the case from Justice Aikawa to another judge. Some of the counts in the new charge reads: “That you HON. JUSTICE RITA NGOZI OFILI AJUMOGOBIA, on or about the 11th day of July, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly concealed the total sum of N12, 000,000.00 (Twelve Million Naira) in the Diamond Bank account of Nigel & Colive Ltd., opened and operated by you, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.urt to allow his client continue on

Our Reporters

