EFCC re-arraigns Justice Ajumogobia for alleged graft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful enrichment and money laundering.
The embattled judge was re-arraigned by the anti-graft agency Wednesday before Justice Mohammed Liman on a 15-count amended charge bordering on the alleged offences.
She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Suleiman Suleiman, sought for her remand in prison. The lawyer equally asked the court for a trial date to enable him call his witnesses.
Responding, Ajumogobia’s lawyer, Mobolaji Kuti, urged the court to allow his client continue on the existing bail conditions granted her by the former trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, who later recused himself from the case.
In a Bench ruling, Justice Liman ordered Ajumogobia to continue on the existing bail condition granted her by the former trial judge and adjourned further hearing in the matter to April 21 and 28 for commencement of trial.
Prior to Ajumogobia’s re-arraignment, the EFCC’s lawyer had applied to the court to strike out the name of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Godwin Obla, who was standing trial alongside the embattled judge from the charge.
The court granted the request and Obla was accordingly acquitted and discharged.

