News

EFCC re-arraigns oil firm directors over £2.6bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned four Directors of an oil firm, Petro Union Oil and Gas Limited, before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos on a 13-count charge of alleged £2.6 billion fraud.

The four Directors, Abayomi Kukoyi (trading under the name and style of Gladstone Kukoyi & Associates), Prince Kingsley Okpala, Prince Chidi Okpalaeze and Prince Emmanuel Okpalaeze, were earlier on February 13, 2020, arraigned by the anti- graft agency on a sevencount charge bordering on the alleged offence. The defendants’ trial subsequently resumed after they all pleaded not guilty to the amended charge.

Two witnesses were called by the EFCC yesterday to prove its case against the defendants. Testifying in the matter, a former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, narrated how one Isaac Okpala, wrote her ministry seeking for a mandate for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay £2.6 billion to the firm. According to her, such a request was strange to the Ministry of Finance because the extant law which would have made issuing such a mandate to the CBN mandatory has been repealed. She added there was even no need for the Ministry of Finance to issue any mandate to the CBN because the money in question is not public fund.

She said: “In February 2007, a letter came to the office of the Minister of Finance dated 5th February, 2007, by Isaac Okpala. In the letter, he was asking for mandate to be issued to the CBN to pay £2.6 billion to the firm. “A letter dated 5th March, 2007, was sent to the CBN in response to Okpala’s letter wherein the Ministry of Finance stated its position on the matter. In it, it was stated that the extant law requesting such mandate has been repealed.

Besides, there was no need for the Ministry of Finance to issue any mandate to the CBN because it is not public fund.” The second witness, Ojetunde Oluwaseyi, a principal state counsel at the Federal Ministry of Finance, told the court that there was a correspondence from the CBN that it had no £2.6 billion in its coffers contrary to the impression created by the defendants that the money is with the apex bank.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari’s no military clearance comment, spits on grave of slain farmers – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Secondus: Nigeria a failed state The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the statement credited to the Presidency that the slain Borno rice farmers did not obtain military clearance before going to their farm, amounts to insensitivity and spits on the grave of the slain farmers. This is even as the party’s National Chairman, Prince […]
News

Blind students raise the alarm over neglect

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademij

Students of the Ekiti State Special School for the Blind in Ikere- Ekiti, Ikere local government area have made a clarion call to philantrophists to lend helping hands to the school, saying that government alone could not fund the school. Leader of the students, Odekunle Yusuf said that although they were optimism of fulfilling their […]
News

Niger Delta group cautions against blackmailing Buhari, Amnesty Office

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Niger Delta Agitators for Good Governance has cautioned a group, the Coalition of APC Youth Leaders and Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (CAPCYLBPAP) against blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Amnesty Office for selfish motives. The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Moses Bebenimibo, said in a statement that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica