EFCC ready to probe Obasa’s alleged fraud, abuse of office

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday declared that the commission would investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds and abuse of office levied against Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. This was disclosed by the Zonal Head of EFCC, Mohammadu Rabo while addressing members of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CISNAC), who protested at the EFCC’s office in Lagos to demand urgent investigation and probe of Obasa and others, who were linked to the alleged scandal in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that in the last few weeks, there had been several reports on Obasa being accused of using his office to misappropriate funds and allocation of contracts to himself through some third-party sources and acquaintances. Following the allegations, the Lagos State House of Assembly conducted an in-house investigation and probe on the issue and cleared Obasa of the corruption allegations, saying the allegations were false and baseless. But in a swift reaction to the position of the state assembly, CISNAC petitioned EFCC to demand an independent investigation and probe by the commission. Addressing the protesters, Rabo assured them that EFCC would give the petition the required attention.

Our Reporters

