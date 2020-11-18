EFCC rearraigns businessman over alleged €40,000 visa fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday re-arraigned one Abiodun Abiola Sodiq before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over an alleged €40,000 visa fraud.

Sodiq was docked on a seven-count charges bordering on fraud, forgery and conspiracy before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant defrauded a businessman, Babatunde Emmanuel, of the money on the pretext that it would be used for Malta Government citizenship Investment Programme and procurement of Malta international passport which pretence he knew to be false.

When the charges was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

EFCC prosecuting counsel, Nkereuwem Nana, asked court for a trial date.

But the defense counsel, Elizabeth Ezerhume informed the court of a pending application due for hearing.

Subsequently, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo adjourned till December 7, for ruling and trial.

Like this: Like Loading...