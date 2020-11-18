Metro & Crime

EFCC rearraigns businessman over alleged €40,000 visa fraud

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday re-arraigned one Abiodun Abiola Sodiq before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over an alleged €40,000 visa fraud.
Sodiq was docked on a seven-count charges bordering on fraud, forgery and conspiracy before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.
The EFCC alleged that the defendant defrauded a businessman, Babatunde Emmanuel, of the money on the pretext that it would be used for Malta Government citizenship Investment Programme and procurement of Malta international passport which pretence he knew to be false.
When the charges was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.
EFCC prosecuting counsel, Nkereuwem Nana, asked court for a trial date.
But the defense counsel, Elizabeth Ezerhume informed the court of a pending application due for hearing.
Subsequently, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo adjourned till December 7, for ruling and trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Another youth killed in Aba cult war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Ongoing war between cult groups in Aba, Abia State, has claimed the life of yet another young man. The Friday night killing of the Mbano, Imo Stateborn young man was the second death recorded within a few days. It came barely six days after a teenager was reportedly killed on Omuma Road, Over-Rail, Aba. Residents […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties over illegal encroachment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muritala Ayinla Indications yesterday emerged that officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded plans to demolish illegal structures which encroach on the ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in Ibeju-Lekki.   The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands teenager for allegedly killing his 40-year-old father

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that ThankGod Joseph, 18, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly killing his 40-year old father. The police charged Joseph, who lives in Ikwokwu-Ito, Obi Local Government Area of Benue with culpable homicide punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004. Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: