EFCC rearraigns RCCG pastor over alleged issuance of $1.6m dud cheque

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) on Wednesday re-arraigned Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun, an assistant Pastor of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos over an alleged issuance of dud cheque valued at $1.6 million.

Oluokun was docked alongside his company; Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, before an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos.

The RCCG pastor was charged on six counts bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, stealing and insurance of a dud cheque.

The EFCC Counsel, S.O Daji, said that the offences contravened Sections 1(1) (b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D 11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Section 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State and section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences.

Daji told the court that the defendant, sometime in 2014, approached the management of GOSL Nigeria Limited for a loan in the sum of $1. 6 million to enable him carry out operation activities in his company’s oil field in Bayelsa State.

Oluokun was alleged to have assured the firm that he would repay the money within a year.

“But upon an alleged failure to repay the loan as promised, the defendant allegedly issued two post-dated Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited cheques dated June 26, 2014 for the sum of $1 million and $666,666 respectively,” the prosecutor said.

