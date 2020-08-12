News

EFCC rearraigns RCCG pastor over alleged issuance of $1.6m dud cheque

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) on Wednesday re-arraigned Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun, an assistant Pastor of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos over an alleged issuance of dud cheque valued at $1.6 million.
Oluokun was docked alongside his company; Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, before an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos.
The RCCG pastor was charged on six counts bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, stealing and insurance of a dud cheque.
The EFCC Counsel, S.O Daji, said that the offences contravened Sections 1(1) (b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D 11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Section 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State and section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences.
Daji told the court that the defendant, sometime in 2014, approached the management of GOSL Nigeria Limited for a loan in the sum of $1. 6 million to enable him carry out operation activities in his company’s oil field in Bayelsa State.
Oluokun was alleged to have assured the firm that he would repay the money within a year.
“But upon an alleged failure to repay the loan as promised, the defendant allegedly issued two post-dated Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited cheques dated June 26, 2014 for the sum of $1 million and $666,666 respectively,” the prosecutor said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

90 days for rerun elections unconstitutional –Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has canvassed early and staggered primary elections as panacea for highly contentious nomination process in Nigeria’s electoral system. Ekweremadu stated this yesterday during a webinar on “Electoral Reforms: National Assembly and the People’s Expectations”, which was organised by the Centre for Liberty in Abuja, in conjunction with […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: APC’ll keep Wike in isolation, make Obaseki pay for treachery –Ganduje

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

    Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said Governor Nyesom Wike would be kept in isolation till the end of the election.   Wike, the Rivers State governor, is the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State. “We know PDP […]
News Top Stories

NDDC contracts: Reps to sue Akpabio for perjury

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

I didn’t say 60% contracts go to NASS members – Minister The House of Representatives has resolved to file a suit against the Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for criminal perjury and civil defamation. Akpabio had, on Monday, alleged that most of the contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: