EFCC records 33 internet fraud convictions in 24 hours in PortHarcourt

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday, August 26, secured the conviction of three cyber criminals before Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal HighCourtsittinginPortHarcourt, Rivers State. The conviction brings to 33 the number of internet fraud convictions recorded by the zonewithin24hours.

Thezone had on Wednesday August 25, 2021secured30convictionsbefore Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The convicted Internet fraudsters, accordingtoastatement by the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, were arraigned separately on onecountchargeborderingon impersonation and obtaining by false pretences. They are: Okei Morrison Onome, Ejiro Nwaju, Oki Alex Efe, Omoghene Gift, Collins Odinaka, Onyue Martins Ifeanyi, Azubuike Christian, Achiever Effiong, Adeniyi Michael Femi, Eze John Paul, AkinayomideJames, Adejube Isaac Oluwadunsin, Isaac Phillip, IbrahimOlalekanOlagoke and Paul Obinna Thomas. Others are Damilola Michael, Umoru Mosuru, Dotun Ogunboye Olaleye, Adekunle Joshua, ElliotIgunbor, Ezomo Junior, DavidOluwatobi, Ereoman Emmanuel, Oyetunde Victor Temitope, Nurudeen Abiodun Imole and Adeboye Victor.

