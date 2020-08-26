Metro & Crime

EFCC recovers additional N130m for Kwara from alleged treasury looters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N130m for the Kwara State government from alleged treasury looters.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, when the management staff of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, led by DCDS Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina, paid Governor AbdukRahman AbdulRazaq a courtesy visit in his office.

The governor, who lauded the efforts of the anti-graft agency, particularly in Kwara State, threw his weight and that of his administration behind the agency, while assuring it of more support towards enabling the agency to fulfil its mandate of fighting crimes in the state and Nigeria at large to a standstill.

He said: “It is a good thing you are here; I thank you for the services you are rendering for Kwara State, humanity and Nigeria as a whole. EFCC is an organisation that must not be allowed to collapse, all the stakeholders must support the Commission in achieving its mandate as regards the fight against corruption.

“Your efforts have helped us to stabilise our government, I recall in May 2019 at the eve of the handing and taking over of government when about N4 billion came to the coffers of the state government, some corrupt government officials attempted to withdraw the money and share it, but the EFCC prevented them, we appreciate your contributions so far and also for this new recovery.”

Earlier, the Zonal Head of the Ilorin Office of the EFCC, DCDS Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina said the presence of the Commission in the state was to prevent people from committing crimes and also to fish out the bad ones in the society.

