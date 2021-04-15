News

EFCC releases Rochas Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Imo State, has regained his freedom after being held in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for roughly 48 hours.
Okorocha was released on Thursday evening and now at his Maitama residence in Abuja.
The ex-governor spent two nights in detention after he was accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of state funds by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.
However, in a statement through his media adviser, Okorocha said he cooperated with the EFCC because he needs the opportunity to address the allegations contained in the avalanche of petitions written by the Imo State government.
The statement reads: “It should be recalled that we had, in our reaction to his trip to the EFCC office, on the invitation of the Commission assured that, the former lmo Governor, would fully cooperate with the agents of the Commission since it was operating within the arm-pit of the law establishing it.
“And we are happy to inform that, the Distinguished Senator, lived up to that vow or promise. We didn’t bother about whether he spent 24 hours or 48 hours at the Commission’s office.
‘’We were only keen in his having the needed opportunity to address the allegations contained in the avalanche of petitions written by the Imo State Government against the former governor.
“Remember also that, we had alluded that, EFCC was not a slaughterhouse but a responsible institution, established for the good of the nation and her people.
‘’And Okorocha being in his house today, only confirmed our hypothesis that, indeed, the commission’s office is not an abattoir.”

