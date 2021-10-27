Metro & Crime

EFCC resumes trial of Naira Marley over credit card fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday resumed the trial of a hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as ‘Naira Marley’, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged credit card fraud. At yesterday’s proceedings, an EFCC’s witness, Augustine Anosike, narrated how a total of 2410 messages were analysed from Naira Marley’s phone. While being led in evidence by EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness told the court that the device analysed is an iPhone X version 10.6, Model A 1901, with number 07427343432 and an email: naimarley@icloud.com. He also gave the IMEL number of the phone as: The 35304509527532 as well as the SIM ICCID number as 8923420035948359826. The witness revealed that from the iPhone analysed, a total of 977 Short Message Service (SMS) and 1433 chat messages were discovered.

After the conclusion of the witness’ evidence, the EFCC’s lawyer informed the court that all the analysed texts were fully contained in a Compact Disc (CD) but that the prosecution had only printed out those portions which were material to its case. He then sought the opinion of the court and defence, if the prosecution was at liberty to bring a projector for the purpose of playing the CD in the open court to prove its case. In the absence of any opposition from the defence lawyer, the application was granted by the trial judge, Nicholas Oweibo. Further hearing in the matter continues today.

The anti-graft agency had on May 20, 2019 arraigned Naira Marley on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and Internet fraud. He, however, denied the alleged offences which were said to be contrary to the Money Laundering (Prohibition) and Cyber Crimes Acts. In the charge, the EFCC alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in his residence bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

