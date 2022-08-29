Law

EFCC returns property recovered from jailed fake army General to victim

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has handed over the property recovered from a convicted fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, whose real name is Hassan Kareem Ayinde, to the victim, Bamidele Safiriyu Olusegun. The returned property comprised of a building located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, Lagos; a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle; a black BMW car, a black Toyota Land cruiser car and a white Toyota Hilux. It would be recalled that Ayinde had posed as an Army General to defraud Olusegun of the sum of N266.5 million. Upon his conviction by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja on July 8, 2022, Ayinde was ordered to forfeit all the proceeds of the crime and then sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Handing over the property, EFCC’s Zonal Commander, Ahmed Ghali, described the development as a milestone in the fight against corruption

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Ayenakin: We need reform for effective justice system

Posted on Author interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO,

Mr. Banjo Ayenakin in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, expresses regrets that implementing judgments in Ondo State has become a herculean task   What does it look like to enforce judgement in Ondo State? It has not been different. I am very sorry to say, even when you have a Senior Advocate of Nigeria as […]
Law

EndSARS: Group wants Lagos panel to summon promoters of fake news

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vendor Positive Change Initiative (VPCI), anongovernmental organisation (NGO), has urged the Lagos State judicial panel on EndSARS protest to summon all those who allegedly promoted fake news during the protest.   In a petition submitted to the panel at the weekend, the NGO said that the invitation was necessary as the spread of fake news […]
Law

JUST IN: Judicial workers’ union storms Lagos court, drives out colleagues

Posted on Author Reporter

  Judiciary workers, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), have stormed the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos and driven workers out of the court premises. The national leadership of JUSUN in a circular dated April 1, ordered the shutdown of various courts across the country as from Tuesday, April 6. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica