EFCC returns property recovered from jailed fake army General to victim

The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has handed over the property recovered from a convicted fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, whose real name is Hassan Kareem Ayinde, to the victim, Bamidele Safiriyu Olusegun. The returned property comprised of a building located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, Lagos; a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle; a black BMW car, a black Toyota Land cruiser car and a white Toyota Hilux. It would be recalled that Ayinde had posed as an Army General to defraud Olusegun of the sum of N266.5 million. Upon his conviction by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja on July 8, 2022, Ayinde was ordered to forfeit all the proceeds of the crime and then sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Handing over the property, EFCC’s Zonal Commander, Ahmed Ghali, described the development as a milestone in the fight against corruption

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...