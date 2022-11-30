News

EFCC, RMAFC recover N192bn

A collaboration between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has led to the recovery of N192 billion into the federation account. RMAFC Executive Chairman, Mohammed Bello confirmed this when he visited the EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa in Abuja.

Giving the breakdown of the amount recovered, he said N74 billion was recovered between 2008 and 2015, with N118 billion recovered between 2016 and 2019. Bello said $205 million was recovered from some companies in the oil and gas sector who hitherto refused to remit the same to government coffers . The RMAFC chief commended Bawa for his passion to fight corruption. The EFCC chair expressed the body’s readiness to strengthen its ties with RMAFC in increasing revenues for the nation while blocking leakages.

 

