EFCC secures conviction of two fraudsters in Edo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Benin Zonal Office yesterday secured the conviction of two fraudsters, Noah Omoregbe (aka Frank Mark) and Destiny Efewengbe (aka William Scot ) The commission secured their conviction before Jus-tice Efe Ikponmwonba of an Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City. The defendants were arraigned on one count each of impersonation and intent to defraud contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48 Laws of defunct Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976 and punishable under the same Law. Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges. In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly. However, the defence counsel, Pascal Ugbome, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy and honour the plea bargain agreement between his clients and the prosecution

Like this: Like Loading...