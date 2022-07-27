Metro & Crime

EFCC secures order to prosecute Ondo Speaker, others

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

An Akure High Court has granted the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) the leeway to prosecute the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun and some lawmakers for alleged fraud.

Justice Adegboyega Adebusuyi granted the order sequel to the application by lawyer to the anti-graft commission, Mr. Fredrick Dibang seeking the prosecution of the lawmakers for alleged fraud committed in 2019.
Aside Oleyeloogun, other lawmakers which the EFCC got an order to prosecute for alleged fraud included Felemu Bankole, and a staff of the House of Assembly, Mr. Olusegun Kayode.
The lawmakers had through their counsel, Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) asked the court to strike out the charges against them over the failure of the EFCC to comply with the Practice Direction of the state judiciary which made it compulsory for Federal Government agencies to get consent of the judiciary before they can prosecute in state courts. In order to prevent the charges against the lawmakers from been struck out by the court, the EFCC in its application sought the court’s permission to prosecute in conformity with the Practice Direction of the judiciary.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

