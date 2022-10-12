EFCC slams money laundering charge on ex-Lagos AG, Shasore

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed a 4-count of alleged money laundering on a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, at a Federal High Court in Lagos. In the charge, Shasore who worked with Babatunde Fashola-led administration was accused of inducing one, Olufolakemi Adelore, in accepting cash payment of the sum of $100, 000 without going through any financial institution. He was also alleged to have made cash payment of the sum of $100, 000 to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin. The EFCC said the sum exceeded the amount permitted by law and that the offences contravened Sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act. Shasore’s arraignment has been fixed for October 20.
ECOWAS Court rules FG's Twitter ban 'unlawful'
The restriction placed on Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari has been ruled as unlawful by the court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday. In the suit no; ECW/ CCJ/APP/26/21, Nigerian, Malcolm Omirhobo, informed the ECOWAS court that the Twitter ban which was announced on June 5, 2021, was a violation […]
Strike: APC govs urge doctors to negotiate with states
All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have called on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to negotiate with states as they seek payment of their salaries and improved welfare. This was one of the resolutions of last week's meeting of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF). Resident doctors are on strike nationwide over pay, insurance […]
2023: Why North won't vote on religious, ethnic lines –Ango Abdullahi
…says groups threatening to secede should read Nigeria's history again Leader of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, yesterday in Kaduna, disclosed that the north has learnt its lesson the hard way, saying that the region will no longer vote on religious and ethnic lines. Ango, who spoke specifically on the coming 2023 […]
