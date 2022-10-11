Metro & Crime

EFCC slams money laundering charge on ex-Lagos AG, Shasore

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed four counts of alleged money laundering on a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the charge, Shasore, who worked with the Babatunde Fashola-led administration, was accused of inducing one, Olufolakemi Adelore, in accepting cash payment of the sum of $100, 000 without going through any financial institution.

He was also alleged to have made cash payment of the sum of $100, 000 to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin. The EFCC said the sum exceeded the amount permitted by law and that the offences contravened Sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

Shasore’s arraignment has been fixed for October 20.

 

