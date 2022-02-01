EFCC slams N2.9b fraud charge against Okorocha, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commi s s i on (EFCC) yesterday slammed a N2.9 billion fraud charges against former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Equally cited as Defendants in the charge included a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and five companies – Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World

Concepts Limited. The anti-graft agency alleged that Okorocha, who piloted affairs of Imo State from 2011 to 2019, conspired and diverted public funds to the tune of about N2.9 billion.

According to the antigraft agency, the Defendants committed the alleged offence between October 2014 and February 2016.

It alleged that the Defendants sequentially siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account, and dii verted same into accounts of private firms.

The charge was lodged before the court on a day Okorocha, who is currently the Senator representing Imo West, declared his intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections on Monday. Meanwhile, the court is yet to assign the case to any judge for the Defendants to be arraigned

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...