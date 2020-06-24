EFCC storms Abia, seals hotel, housing estate

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday sealed a hotel and a housing estate in Umuahia, Abia State. At press time, the owners of the hospitality facility – Benac Hotel – opposite the Mata Dei Catholic close to the State Radio/ TV station, the BCA, and the housing estate at the former location of Umuahia Main Market by Okpara Square, were unknown. The EFCC operatives stormed Umuahia and declared the properties to be under investigation with the commission’s logo boldly printed on the wall.

The Benac Hotel is a three-star property originally owned by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Australia, Chief Empire Kanu, but reportedly sold a few years back to a contractor and businessman. The housing estate, on the other hand, has choice duplexes ready for occupation, except for painting. It was also learnt that the EFCC operatives visited other locations.

