Metro & Crime

EFCC storms Abia, seals hotel, housing estate

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday sealed a hotel and a housing estate in Umuahia, Abia State. At press time, the owners of the hospitality facility – Benac Hotel – opposite the Mata Dei Catholic close to the State Radio/ TV station, the BCA, and the housing estate at the former location of Umuahia Main Market by Okpara Square, were unknown. The EFCC operatives stormed Umuahia and declared the properties to be under investigation with the commission’s logo boldly printed on the wall.

The Benac Hotel is a three-star property originally owned by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Australia, Chief Empire Kanu, but reportedly sold a few years back to a contractor and businessman. The housing estate, on the other hand, has choice duplexes ready for occupation, except for painting. It was also learnt that the EFCC operatives visited other locations.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Three die, others injured in explosion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

  T hree  people reportedly lost their lives while several others sustained injuries yesterday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a tanker loaded with gas rammed into another tanker and burst into flames.     In all, four trucks were involved in the accident.     Witnesses said the explosion occurred about 12:30a.m. on Kara Bridge. […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Delta SSG, Information Commissioner test positive

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Delta State Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for information, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Mr Charles Aniagwu have tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made the disclosure on Sunday in a statement in Asaba. The state, as of Saturday night, recorded 83 fresh […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers, trains 300 PWDs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday distributed empowerment materials to people with phisical disabilities and special needs in Lagos State. The governor described the gesture as part of his administration’s Greater Lagos Agenda. According to Sanwo-Olu, his administration remains committed to leaving nobody behind in its socio-economic development. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Youths […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: