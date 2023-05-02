EFCC Storms Cyber Criminals’ School In Enugu, Arrest 18

The operatives of the Enugu State Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended eighteen internet fraudsters in various locations within the state on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Amongst them was one Chigozie Philips, founder of Holy Family School Abakpa, Enugu, where he trains cybercriminals.

Thirteen of his students were arrested in the serious operation and they are identified as Kingsley Okorie, Henry Chidiebere, Elochukwu Chukwuemeka, Nnaji Joacin, Kelvin Kelechi, Ibe Chinonso, James Udeh and Micheal Chukwuemeka.

Other includes Ifeanyi Ozor Bright, Etuma John, Okafor Chukwuemeka, Raymond Chinaza, Desmond James, Ozo Chinonso Anthony, Uchenna Aka and Ozor Celestine.

New Telegraph reports that various items were retrieved from these boys including 20 mobile phones and 2 laptops.

The suspects have made important statements and will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is done, the antigraft agency added.