EFCC: Thugs attacked our monitoring teams in FCT, Imo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that its team of operatives, “who were on duty monitoring the presidential and national assembly elections was on Saturday, February 25, 2023, attacked by political thugs near Chief’s palace in Bwari Area council of the Federal Capital Territory”.

A statement by the antigraft agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the attack followed the arrest of a man over alleged mastermind of “a wellorchestrated vote buying procedure at the polling unit situated at Science Primary School, Bwari’.

The commission explained that the team had arrested the suspect, who was said to be about 30 years old, and retrieved from him a list of (alleged) beneficiaries he had already paid some money to, through an online banking app. “It was at the point of moving the suspect away from the polling unit that the thugs attacked, smashing the windshield of the Commission’s patrol van.

“They only retreated into their hideouts after the Commission’s operative responded by releasing warning shots, before members of the Joint Task Force team, comprising the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police and others, Arrived the scene.

The incident was immediately reported at the Bwari Police Station. “Similarly, a team of EFCC operatives on election monitoring duty at Unit 001, Mann Primary School behind Cherubim Junction was shot at by unknown persons in two black Prado SUVs and one white Hilux outside the polling unit, suspected to be buying votes.

“The EFCC team responded, forcing them to flee the scene. The incident was formally reported to DCP Operations, Haruna Femi at the Imo State Police Command”.

