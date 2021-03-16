EFCC to bankers: You must declare your assets before June 1

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has directed staff of banks operating in the country to declare their assets on or before June 1.

The Commission said the order was “part of measures to sanitize the nation’s financial system and block some of the loopholes currently being exploited by unscrupulous players in the sector to undermine Nigerian economy through money laundering and illicit financial flows”.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, handed down the directive, Tuesday, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement sent to New Telegraph Tuesday night.

According to Uwujaren, the ultimatum was pursuant to the Bank Employees, ETC. (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986.

