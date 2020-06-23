EFCC to investigate Obasa, as protesters storm Commission’s Lagos office

Temitope Ogunbanke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday declared that the Commission would investigate the allegations of misappropriation of funds and abuse of office levied against the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

This was disclosed Tuesday by the Zonal Head of EFCC, Mohammadu Rabo while addressing members of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CISNAC), who protested at the EFCC’s office in Lagos to demand urgent investigation and probe of Obasa and others, who were link to the alleged scandal in the state House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that in the last few weeks, there have been several reports on Obasa been accused using his office to allegedly misappropriate funds and allocation of contracts to himself through some third party sources and acquaintances.

Base on the allegations, the Lagos State House of Assembly conducted an in-house investigation and probe on the issue and cleared Obasa of the corruption allegations against him, saying the allegations were false and baseless.

But in swift reaction to the position of the state assembly, CISNAC wrote to EFCC to demand an independent investigation and probe by the commission.

Addressing the protesters, Rabo assured them that EFCC would give the petition the required attention.

His words: “I have received your petition and in our usual way, we don’t segregate if there is any allegation. But like you rightly said an allegation does not confirm the guilt of a person until investigations are well established. So, I want to assure you that like every other petition we receive, we will give it the required attention.

“We have our process here. This is the first process, you have submitted a petition; we will go through it. I assure you, we will give it the attention it requires. Always do your things within the ambit of the law.”

Speaking during the protest, the Programme Director of CISNAC, Comrade Shina Odugbemi, demanded that an urgent and immediate investigation be initiated to uncover the true position of the several allegations against Obasa.

