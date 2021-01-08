News

EFCC to Nigerians: There’s consequence in selling NIN

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onan Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned the public against sale of national identification number (NIN), saying they were vicariously liable to acts of criminality arising there from. Headof MediaandPublicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the position in a statement yesterday.

“As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number (NIN) from the offices of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) across the country, it hascometotheknowledgeof the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee,” Uwujaren said. According to him: “The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.

“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN. In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.

Our Reporters

