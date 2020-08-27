EFCC to partner Kwara hoteliers to fight financial crimes

Kwara State Chapter of the Association of Hotel Owners has agreed to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the anti-graft agency’s efforts to fight financial crimes in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Association of Hotel Owners in Kwara State, Chief Isaac Adeyemi, made the pledge on Thursday when he led executive members of the Association to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC on a courtesy visit.

He said: “We appreciate the roles of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in our society, you have been helping us to fight financial crimes. When we operate a crime free environment, it will be in the interest of the hotel owners, it will affect our businesses positively.

“The Association is prepared to assist you, please let us know the area in which you want us to come in, we must assist the Commission in the ongoing fight against corruption.”

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Kazeem Oseni, who commended the hoteliers for the visit urged them to abide with the rules and regulations that guide their profession.

Like this: Like Loading...