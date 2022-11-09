EFCC to prosecute Abuja cargo terminal contractor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to prosecute a contractor handling one of the cargo terminal projects at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this Tuesday at a budget defence with the House committee onaviation explained that the contractor abandoned the site after collecting money for the project. He, however, did not disclose the identity of the contractor. Sirika said: “There are two cargo projects in Abuja. One has been completely finished and will be commissioned by His Excellency Mr. President soon. The second one, the contract was given in 2012 and the contractors were advanced money up to about 75%”. According to him, “These contracts were abandoned by the contractors. Mr. President directed that they be investigated, prosecuted and the monies recovered but because we don’t have prosecuting powers
Related Articles
Nigeria has become attractive investment destination – Williams
The CEO of QSL-Gas & Power Limited, Olakunle Williams, has said that Nigeria has positioned itself as an attractive investment destination in 2021 and beyond. Williams spoke at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The 4-day conference which held from 9th to 12th November 2021, was well attended by top […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mohammed leads FG team to engage Twitter over ban
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is to lead the Federal Government team that will engage Twitter’s management over the suspension of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria. Other members of the team are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as Ministers of Communications […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyetola gives looters 72-hours to embrace amnesty
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has given those that participated in the breaking of shops to embrace amnesty by returning the stolen items within 72-hours. Speaking during a tour to ascertain the level of damages done by the hoodlums, Oyetola advised those with the stolen properties to return them to the palaces or chairmen […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)