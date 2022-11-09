News

EFCC to prosecute Abuja cargo terminal contractor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to prosecute a contractor handling one of the cargo terminal projects at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this Tuesday at a budget defence with the House committee onaviation explained that the contractor abandoned the site after collecting money for the project. He, however, did not disclose the identity of the contractor. Sirika said: “There are two cargo projects in Abuja. One has been completely finished and will be commissioned by His Excellency Mr. President soon. The second one, the contract was given in 2012 and the contractors were advanced money up to about 75%”. According to him, “These contracts were abandoned by the contractors. Mr. President directed that they be investigated, prosecuted and the monies recovered but because we don’t have prosecuting powers

 

