EFCC to remove Doyin Okupe’s name from watch-list

explains why he was arrested

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) yesterday said it would remove the former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe, from its watch-list, following his arrest by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) at the Murtala Mohammed International Air-port, Lagos. Okupe was detained by the DSS on day morning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The former presidential aide has however been released. In a statement on its social media handles, the EFCC said Okupe was arrested in error.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services, today, 12th January, informed the Commission of the interception of Dr Doyin Okupe, former presidential adviser, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos. “The Commission was in the process of formally lifting the watch-list before his interception and will expedite action in this regard.”

EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said: “The Service acted on a watch-list request issued on 18th July 2016, over six years before his recent conviction on money laundering charges by the Federal High Court, Abuja. “The Commission was in the process of formally lifting the watch-list before his interception, and will expedite action in this regard.”

DSS cited its cooperation with the EFCC as the reason for Okupe’s re-arrest earlier today. According to DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, “Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC. He has long been handed over to the Commission which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic.”

