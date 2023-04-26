EFCC To Retrieve Papers For Fani-Kayode’s Trial On N4.6 Bn Scam

In the N4.6 billion money laundering trial of a former minister of aviation named Femi Fani-Kayode, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday received a court order directing it to retrieve all the documents it had offered as exhibits.

To re-file the charges before the Abuja division of the court, the EFCC received permission from Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Following the Court of Appeal’s ruling that the Federal High Court’s Abuja division, not its Lagos division, has jurisdiction to hear the case, the decision was made to transfer the case from Lagos to Abuja.

Along with a former minister of state for finance, Nenandi Usman, a former chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Yusuf Danjuma, and a business named Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd., Fani-Kayode was charged by the EFCC.

They were accused of laundering N4.6 billion in the run-up to the 2015 general elections in the 17 counts brought against them.

The defendants contested the court’s jurisdiction in the middle of the trial before Justice Rilwan Aikawa in Lagos because the events of the case occurred in Abuja, not Lagos.

However, Justice Aikawa rejected their complaint, so they filed an appeal.

The defendants’ appeal was later upheld by the appellate court, which ruled that the Lagos court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

The EFCC Prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), informed the court during the case’s resumed hearing on Tuesday that all exhibits and documents submitted by the prosecution should be made public in light of the Court of Appeal’s ruling for the commission to reopen the investigation at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The application was accepted by Justice Osiagor.

The EFCC claimed in the allegations that Fani-Kayode and others unlawfully held about N4.6 billion at various times, money they knew or should have known was a portion of the profits of illegal theft and corruption.