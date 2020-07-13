EFCC urges court to deny bail to popular social media influencer, Adeherself

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos to deny the bail application of a popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale alias ‘Adeherself’.

The lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mr Samuel Daji, made the appeal on Monday during Adewale’s bail hearing on a charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

“I urge the court to refuse the bail of the defendant and order accelerated hearing,” Daji said.

Earlier in the proceedings, the defence counsel, Mr Tunde Salami had applied to the court to grant Adewale, who had been remanded at the EFCC’s custody since July 7, bail on liberal terms.

Following the submissions of the defence and prosecuting counsel, Justice Sherifat Solebo adjourned the case till July 15 for ruling on the bail application.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that Adeherself was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

