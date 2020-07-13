News

EFCC urges court to deny bail to popular social media influencer, Adeherself

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos to deny the bail application of a popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale alias ‘Adeherself’.

 

The lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mr Samuel Daji, made the appeal on Monday during Adewale’s bail hearing on a charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

 

“I urge the court to refuse the bail of the defendant and order accelerated hearing,” Daji said.

 

Earlier in the proceedings, the defence counsel, Mr Tunde Salami had applied to the court to grant Adewale, who had been remanded at the EFCC’s custody since July 7, bail on liberal terms.
Following the submissions of the defence and prosecuting counsel, Justice Sherifat Solebo adjourned the case till July 15 for ruling on the bail application.

 

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that Adeherself was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kidnapping: C/River inaugurates joint security patrol

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River State Government has inaugurated a joint security patrol outfit, tagged “Operation Skolombo” with the mandate to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and hard drugs, among others abuse in the state. Inaugurating the outfit yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, the Permanent Secretary of Security in the Governor’s Office, […]
News

Benue varsity VC tests positive

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vice-Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe, yesterday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Kembe, who disclosed this on his Facebook wall, said he had symptoms of fever and body fatigue and had been in self-isolation since he discovered his positive exposure to the virus. The VC urged staff of […]
News Top Stories

W’Bank approves $750m loan for Nigeria’s power sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Onyekachi Eze

The World Bank has approved a $750 million loan for Nigeria’s power sector, the first release of funds after years of stalled talks over long-term reforms. The World Bank said the aim of the loan was to help Nigeria move away “from highly regressive tariff shortfall financing.” The loan will cut tariff shortfalls, protect the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: