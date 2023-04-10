News

EFCC Warns Public Over Fake Recruitment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclaimed the information making news on social media that the commission will be recruiting for the 2023/2024 application portal dated April 7th,2023.

Debunking the news report, the commission said the fraudsters are yet to start the process, however, they went further to provide a link on how to apply, and urged members of the public to “share to other WhatsApp groups to help others”.

This was contained in a statement issued on the anti-graft website on Monday.

While warning members of the public not to be deceived, it also noted that the information shared on social media is fake, adding that information about the commission’s activities, including job openings, can be obtained from its official website, www.efcc.gov.ng.

The Statement reads, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to information circulating in the social media about a purported EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal with a link on how to apply for employment in the Commission.

“The promotional material also urged members of the public to “share to other WhatsApp groups to help others”.

“The Commission wishes to alert the public that the so-called EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal is fake and the handiwork of some dubious persons who are on to no good.

“The Commission warns the public to disregard the information circulated by the shadowy group and refrain from clicking on the link attached to their message

“Information about the Commission’s activities, including job openings, can be obtained from its website, www.efcc.gov.ng.

