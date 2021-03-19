EFCC warns whistleblowers against false information

…arrests 18 internet fraud suspects in Ogun

The Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned whistleblowers against providing false information that ultimately misleads operatives, in the course of investigations.

Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, who handed down the warning, said “despite due diligence by the EFCC, scarce investigative resources have been wasted by the agency in following up false leads that frequently come to dead end”.

He has, therefore, warned of consequences to serve as deterrence to those that will want to mislead the agency.

Bawa made the position in a statement, Friday, by the commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren.

This came as the anti-graft agency announced the arrest of 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

