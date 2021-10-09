News

EFCC warns youths against cyber crime

As part of efforts to engage the student community in the campaign against cybercrime, the Ibadan Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Kanu Idagu, has advised the youth to desist from cybercrime, warning that it could ruin their lives. According to a release signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft commission, Kanu gave the advice while delivering a lecture on “Information and Communication Technology and Social Order” at the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ibadan.

Represented by the Head of Economic Governance of the Command, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, David Nkpe, the lecturer defined cybercrime as any form of illegal act perpetrated by using the internet and other electronic means to obtain money from unsuspecting victims. He advised the youths to focus on self-development and redirect their energy into positive activities that will benefit them and the society. “It is better to start humble and grow steadily than spend time in jail. Be content, work hard and you will definitely get to the top,” he said. According to him, the EFCC is exploring all avenues to dissuade Nigerians from embracing corrupt practices in order not to dent the country’s reputation.

He said the Commission was ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to find ways of encouraging the students to use their youthful energies in a positive manner, adding that there are enormous opportunities through the Internet. He said the youths should realise that cybercrime has effects which could destroy their future, expressing dismay that some families openly encourage the criminal activities of their children because of the benefits they derive from such activities and then justify it with the high rate of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

