EFCC: We arrested 19 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet and other related criminal activities at a guest house located in the Mpape suburb of Abuja.

Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday, said the arrest was effected on January 29.

“The arrest followed actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities,” Uwujaren said.

He gave the names of the suspects as follows: Sheyi Abimbola, Ogunsanmi Mola, Akinyemi Ayomide, Babatunde Owoeye, Ife – Oluwa Gbadebo, Friday Owocho, Olorunwa Emmanuel, Jibrin Sediq, Jonah Maxwell, Ibrahim Mustapha and Shaibu Chris.

Others, according to him, are: Gabriel Ekele, Kolawole Omitogun, Washma Samuel, Yusuf Ayomide Abdulazeez, Moshood Awowole,Farouk Olamilekan, Adebayo Samuel and Lekan Olufowobi.

Items recovered from them, the EFCC added, included mobile phones and laptops containing various incriminating documents.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...