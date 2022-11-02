News

EFCC: We arrested Kogi Assembly candidate with N326m, $610,500 cash

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 Kogi State House of Assembly election Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi with N326 million and $140,500 cash. Atumeyi is seeking to occupy the seat of Ankpa 11 Constituency in the Assembly.

In a statement yesterday, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect was nabbed on October 30 alongside one “Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation on Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja”.

He said: “Also arrested in connection with the Fraud is Abdumalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, who allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on the bank by the syndicate. “He was picked up today (November 1) at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu where a total of $470,000 was recovered.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

