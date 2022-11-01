News

EFCC: We arrested Kogi Assembly candidate with N326m, $610,500 cash

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of the Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, with N326 million and $140,500 cash on him.

Atumeyi is seeking to occupy the seat of Ankpa 11 Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

A statement, Tuesday, by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect was nabbed on Sunday, October 30, alongside one “Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana,  Gwarinpa, Abuja.

“Also arrested in connection with the fraud was Abdumalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, who allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on the bank by the syndicate.

“He was picked up today, November 1, 2022 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu where a total of $470,000 was recovered.

“The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a syndicate of fraudsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4billion.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

