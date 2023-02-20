News Top Stories

EFCC: We didn’t raid Tinubu’s home

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied reports that its operatives recovered a whopping N400 billion from the home of the presidential candidate of the All Pro- gressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a raid operation was conducted on the said property.

The anti-graft agency has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the report, insisting it is “fake news”.

 

A terse statement, yesterday, by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, read thus: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard- bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.”

 

Leave a Reply

