EFCC: We didn’t raid Tinubu’s home

Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…denies recovery of N400bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied reports that its operatives recovered a whopping N400 billion from the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after a raid operation was conducted on the said property.

The anti-graft agency has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the report, insisting it is “fake news”.

A terse statement Sunday, by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, read thus: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news”.

 

 

