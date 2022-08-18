Abdulrasheed Bawa
EFCC: We secured 2210 convictions in eight months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it secured a total of 2,210 convictionsbetweenJanuary and August 5 this year. The Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the disclosure at a one-day workshop on Economic and Financial Crimes Reporting for Journalists at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday. According to Bawa, the figure indicates that they are fighting economic and financial crimes to a standstill.

He promised that at the end of 2,022, the conviction figure will surpass that of 2,021, which he put at 2,220. “Recall that at the end of 2021, the Commission announced that it recorded a total of 2,220 convictions. “I am pleased to inform you that we are poised to improve on that figure as the record of convictions as of August 5, 2022, was 2, 210,” the EFCC chief said.

Bawa explained that they decided to organise the event because of its importance in the fight against economic and financial crimes. He said: “Without doubt, the media’s ability to inform and sensitize the people to the ills of corruption and economic crime is crucial for us. “So far, the media has been helpful. If nothing else, the Commission enjoys visibility that makes it the reference point for effectiveness in law enforcement in Nigeria.

“This event is therefore one of the interventions by the Commission to improve the capacity of the media to deliver on its constitutional mandate as the Fourth Estate of the Realm. “As a worthy, dependable, and reliable ally, I want to use this opportunity to further urge media practitioners to put the interest of our country at heart, particularly as it relates to a conscientious effort not to celebrate the corrupt in our midst, but to expose them on the pages of your newspapers, screens of television or our various online platforms.

“The war against corruption is a worthy fight for the soul of Nigeria, and for the future generation. It should not be left to the EFCC alone.” He added: “Nevertheless, there are issues in the media profiling of the commission that is less than desirable.

 

