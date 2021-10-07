News Top Stories

EFCC: We’re investigating Police Pension Scheme

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

In its determination to sanitise the pension administration in both public and private sectors, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said it has beamed its searchlight on the Police Pension Scheme. This is even as the antigraft agency noted that it had carried out a similar exercise on the Military Pensions Scheme, to identify possible fraudulent acts, and bring alleged perpetrators of pension fraud to deserved justice.

The disclosures were made in Abuja by the EFCC’s Director of Operations, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, at an event that had the Chairman, Military Pensions Board (MPB), Commodore Saburi Lawal, as well as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Police Pensions Limited and former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Suleiman Abba, in attendance. According to Chukkol, those involved in pension fraud perpetrate the act through impersonation, forgery and other tendencies that have deprived most ‘senior citizens’ of a secured retirement. “Fraud is as old as mankind. As far as there are people and there is a system, there are always people that are trying to see how to circumvent, how they can exploit some of these loopholes.

“The type of pension fraud that we are seeing now is based on the complaints we received in the EFCC. “Some of them are fraudulent claims by pensioners that involve impersonation and forgery where you have somebody that is within the system that is perpetrating this fraud. “We also have the diversion of pension funds. We have similar cases where you see people within the industry, using that system to perpetrate fraud. “There is also an abuse of office, where chief executives of some of these PFAs, and/or executives of those PFAs are involved in fraud of that nature,” the senior operative said. Specifically, he said: “So, in some of these cases, one of them is the Military Pensioners; the Pensioners Scheme. “This is a case that the EFCC also looked into. “The Police Pension Fund that is under investigation presently. “That is another example of the Defined Benefit Scheme that we are seeing”.

