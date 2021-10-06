News

EFCC: We’re investigating Police Pension Scheme

Posted on

…says also probing military pension scheme

In its determination to sanitise the pension administration in both public and private sectors, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said it has beamed its searchlight on the Police Pension Scheme.

This is even as the anti-graft agency noted that it had carried out a similar exercise on the Military Pensions Scheme, to identify possible fraudulent acts, and bring alleged perpetrators of pension fraud to deserved justice.

The disclosures were made Wednesday in Abuja by the EFCC’s Director of Operations, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, at an event that had the Chairman, Military Pensions Board (MPB), Commodore Saburi Lawal, as well as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Police Pensions Limited and former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Suleiman Abba, in attendance.

According to Chukkol, those involved in pension fraud perpetrate the act through impersonation, forgery and other tendencies that have deprived most ‘senior citizens’ of a secured retirement.

