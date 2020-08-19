News

EFCC: We’re probing Akpabio, NDDC over alleged corruption

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The investigative hearing by the National Assembly may be yielding results after all, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that a probe of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had begun.
The anti-graft agency made the disclosure in a letter dated August 14, and addressed to the Deji Adeyanju-led Foundation for True Freedom and Good Governance.
According to the EFCC’s head of Economic Governance Section, Mr. Adebayo Adeniyi, the communication was in response to an August 3 petition sent to the commission, seeking the investigation of Akpabio, as well as the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, NDDC.
Consequently, the EFCC has invited the head of the civil society group for an interview scheduled for Thursday, at its headquarters in Abuja.
“We write to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated August 3, 2020 in respect of the above subject and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced.
“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the O/C team six on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EFCC headquarters third floor,” the invitation letter read.
Recall that the National Assembly’s investigative hearing on the alleged corruption in the NDDC, had assumed a dramatic twist, when the Acting Managing Director suddenly fainted, shortly after after making a presentation.
The probe bordered on alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC)  of the NDDC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Canada refuses to release emails with US over Huawei exec’s arrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canada has released as much information as it legally can about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the government’s lawyers said on Monday, as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her […]
News Top Stories

Corruption: Don’t compromise fight, Ganduje tells anti-graft body

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has urged the State Public and Anticorruption Commission not to compromise fighting the menace even if it involves his cabinet members.   “You should be rest assured that whoever you dock with corrupt cases is his personal business, because I will never interfere,” Ganduje said to the Chairman of […]
News

Interswitch postpones Annual SPAK National Competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Based on due considerations for the health, safety and general well-being of thousands of young students and the other categories of stakeholders involved in the national qualifying examinations, Masterclasses and national science competitions across Nigeria and Kenya annually, Interswitch Group have taken the difficult, howbeit, necessary and pragmatic decision to move the activities planned for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: