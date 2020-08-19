EFCC: We’re probing Akpabio, NDDC over alleged corruption

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The investigative hearing by the National Assembly may be yielding results after all, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that a probe of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had begun.

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure in a letter dated August 14, and addressed to the Deji Adeyanju-led Foundation for True Freedom and Good Governance.

According to the EFCC’s head of Economic Governance Section, Mr. Adebayo Adeniyi, the communication was in response to an August 3 petition sent to the commission, seeking the investigation of Akpabio, as well as the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, NDDC.

Consequently, the EFCC has invited the head of the civil society group for an interview scheduled for Thursday, at its headquarters in Abuja.

“We write to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated August 3, 2020 in respect of the above subject and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the O/C team six on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EFCC headquarters third floor,” the invitation letter read.

Recall that the National Assembly’s investigative hearing on the alleged corruption in the NDDC, had assumed a dramatic twist, when the Acting Managing Director suddenly fainted, shortly after after making a presentation.

The probe bordered on alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

