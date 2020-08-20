News

EFCC: We’re probing Akpabio, NDDC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The investigative hearing by the National Assembly may be yielding results after all, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that a probe of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had begun.

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure in a letter dated August 14, and addressed to the Deji Adeyanju-led Foundation for True Freedom and Good Governance. According to the EFCC’s head of Economic Governance Section, Mr. Adebayo Adeniyi, the communication was in response to an August 3 petition sent to the commission, seeking the investigation of Akpabio, as well as the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei. Consequently, the EFCC has invited the head of the civil society group for an interview scheduled for today, at its headquarters in Abuja.

“We write to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated August 3, 2020 in respect of the above subject and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced. “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the O/C team six on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EFCC headquarters third floor”, the invitation letter read.

Recall that the National Assembly’s investigative hearing on the alleged corruption in the NDDC, had assumed a dramatic twist, when the Acting Managing Director suddenly fainted, shortly after after making a presentation. The probe bordered on alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the NDDC. The commission is an interventionist agency, established to fast-track development in the oil-rich South South region of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive

Posted on Author Reporter

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and 10 other top officials from Hong Kong and mainland China. The sanctions were used to target those undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong,” Mnuchin added. The move comes […]
News

Kidnapping: Police operatives arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Special operatives of the Police have arrested one pastor, Adetokunbo Adenopo over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man. Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, who according to the police “have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and other […]
News Top Stories

APC leadership crisis gets messier

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Court revalidates Giadom as acting national chairman NWC member dissociates self from court order The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) got messier yesterday as an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama granted an interim order permitting Victor Giadom who is the deputy national secretary of the party to assume the office of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: