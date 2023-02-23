EFCC: We’ve deployed officers for election monitoring duty nationwide

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it has deployed officers across the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to monitor the general elections. A statement by the antigraft agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the development is “part of efforts to ensure the integrity of the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections”. According to the organ- isation, its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, charged the operatives to be conscious of the interest of the nation and to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties. “You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage. “You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters. The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections,” Bawa was quoted as saying. The statement added that, apart from the teams deployed across the country, the executive body has also released incidents reporting hotlines for the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. It, therefore, urged members of the public to report any case of vote buying or selling, or other evidence of financial malpractices designed to compromise the electoral outcome through these hotlines. “Members of the public can also report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store. “Additionally, the public can reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, info@efcc.gov.ng The hotlines and Eagle Eye App flyers are attached to this statement,” it concluded.

