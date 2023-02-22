EFCC: We’ve deployed officers for election monitoring nationwide

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wednesday, said it has deployed officers across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to monitor the elections.

A statement by the anti-graft agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the development is “part of efforts to ensure the integrity of the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections”.

According to the organisation, its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, charged the operatives to be conscious of the interest of the nation and to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage.

“You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters. The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections,” Bawa was quoted as saying.

