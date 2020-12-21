EFCC: We’ve no ambassadors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned those purporting to be its “ambassadors” to desist forthwith, saying no individual or group had been vested with that award.

It said the warning became necessary, after discovering that some persons were visiting prominent personalities in the country, under the guise of being the Commission’s ‘ambassadors’.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency appreciated the desire by members of the public to support the fight against corruption, but noted that such could be achieved without impersonating.

The statement read: “The activities of some individuals who have been visiting prominent personalities across the nation, parading themselves as ‘EFCC Ambassadors’ have come to the notice of the Commission.

“While the EFCC appreciates the support of all stakeholders in the fight against corruption and actively encourages citizens involvement in the anti- graft campaign, it is, however, important to state that no single individual has been vested with the title of ‘EFCC Ambassador’ by the Commission.

“Those who have been using this title in the guise of helping the Commission to fight corruption are by this notice advised to desist forthwith.

“Nigerians interested in promoting the fight against corruption can do so without projecting themselves as ‘Ambassadors’ of the EFCC.”

9 killed in Ebonyi cult war, 37 arrested

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

No fewer than nine persons have lost their lives in a cult war between two rival groups in Ebonyi State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal and Conflict Resolution, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha disclosed this in Abakaliki, the state capital, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s enlarge security council meeting in the state.

He revealed that 37 persons including members of the state vigilante identify as Neighbourhood Security Watch have been arrested in connection with the cult war.

“We have a record of nine deaths in the cult war and the governor has given a directive that even if you are in government and involve in cultism, that security agents should go ahead and arrest you.

“The governor has also offered that anybody that can give an information on who is a cultist, then there is something for the person. We believe that the steps taken by the governor will go a long way in arresting the situation.

“About 37 persons have been arrested, we are making arrangements to take them to court. They are in the hands of the DSS and investigation is going on.

“Some Neigbourhood Watch members have been arrested and that is to tell you how serious we are in ending these cult killings,” he said.

